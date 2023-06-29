The Houston Astros, including Jose Altuve and his .543 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including five extra-base hits but no homers), take on starter Adam Wainwright and the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium, Thursday at 7:15 PM ET.

He racked up two extra-base hits in his most recent game (2-for-3 with a double, a home run and three RBI) against the Cardinals.

Jose Altuve Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

Game Day: Thursday, June 29, 2023

Game Time: 7:15 PM ET

Stadium: Busch Stadium

Cardinals Starter: Adam Wainwright

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +150) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -133)

Explore More About This Game

Jose Altuve At The Plate

Altuve has eight doubles, four home runs and 16 walks while hitting .275.

Altuve has gotten at least one hit in 59.3% of his games this season (16 of 27), with multiple hits eight times (29.6%).

Looking at the 27 games he has played this season, he's hit a long ball in four of them (14.8%), and in 3.3% of his trips to the plate.

Altuve has picked up an RBI in eight games this year (29.6%), with more than one RBI in three of those games (11.1%).

He has scored in 14 games this season (51.9%), including multiple runs in five games.

Jose Altuve Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 16 GP 11 .208 AVG .347 .358 OBP .396 .377 SLG .571 5 XBH 7 2 HR 2 9 RBI 5 12/12 K/BB 8/4 2 SB 3

Cardinals Pitching Rankings