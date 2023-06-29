Top Player Prop Bets for Astros vs. Cardinals on June 29, 2023
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 10:50 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
You can wager on player prop bet odds for Alex Bregman, Paul Goldschmidt and other players on the Houston Astros and St. Louis Cardinals heading into their matchup at 7:15 PM ET on Thursday at Busch Stadium.
Astros vs. Cardinals Game Info
- When: Thursday, June 29, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET
- Where: Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri
- How to Watch on TV: MLB Network
Explore More About This Game
MLB Props Today: Houston Astros
Alex Bregman Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -125)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)
Bregman Stats
- Bregman has collected 75 hits with 10 doubles, two triples, 11 home runs and 43 walks. He has driven in 49 runs with four stolen bases.
- He has a .245/.341/.399 slash line so far this season.
Bregman Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Cardinals
|Jun. 28
|0-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Cardinals
|Jun. 27
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Dodgers
|Jun. 25
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|at Dodgers
|Jun. 24
|2-for-5
|1
|1
|4
|6
|0
|at Dodgers
|Jun. 23
|0-for-2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Kyle Tucker Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +150)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -145)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +390)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)
Tucker Stats
- Kyle Tucker has 79 hits with 18 doubles, 10 home runs, 36 walks and 44 RBI. He's also stolen 14 bases.
- He has a slash line of .279/.355/.449 so far this season.
- Tucker has picked up a hit in five games in a row. In his last five games he is batting .350 with three doubles, a home run, three walks and three RBI.
Tucker Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Cardinals
|Jun. 28
|3-for-5
|2
|0
|1
|5
|0
|at Cardinals
|Jun. 27
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|at Dodgers
|Jun. 25
|1-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Dodgers
|Jun. 24
|1-for-2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Dodgers
|Jun. 23
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|4
|0
MLB Props Today: St. Louis Cardinals
Paul Goldschmidt Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -149)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +275)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)
Goldschmidt Stats
- Goldschmidt has recorded 87 hits with 20 doubles, 14 home runs and 42 walks. He has driven in 42 runs with eight stolen bases.
- He's slashed .288/.378/.493 on the season.
Goldschmidt Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Astros
|Jun. 28
|3-for-5
|1
|1
|2
|6
|0
|vs. Astros
|Jun. 27
|0-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Cubs
|Jun. 25
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|vs. Cubs
|Jun. 24
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|at Nationals
|Jun. 21
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
