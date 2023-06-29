Alex Bregman Player Prop Bets: Astros vs. Cardinals - June 29
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 5:23 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Thursday, Alex Bregman (.550 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including two home runs) and the Houston Astros face the St. Louis Cardinals, whose starting pitcher will be Adam Wainwright. First pitch is at 7:15 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Cardinals.
Alex Bregman Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals
- Game Day: Thursday, June 29, 2023
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Cardinals Starter: Adam Wainwright
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -120)
Discover More About This Game
Alex Bregman At The Plate
- Bregman is batting .245 with 10 doubles, two triples, 11 home runs and 43 walks.
- Bregman has picked up a hit in 64.6% of his 79 games this season, with more than one hit in 24.1% of those games.
- He has hit a long ball in 13.9% of his games in 2023, and 3.1% of his trips to the dish.
- In 31 games this year (39.2%), Bregman has picked up an RBI, and in 12 of those games (15.2%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- He has scored in 36 games this season (45.6%), including multiple runs in seven games.
Alex Bregman Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|41
|GP
|38
|.260
|AVG
|.230
|.350
|OBP
|.331
|.409
|SLG
|.388
|10
|XBH
|13
|6
|HR
|5
|24
|RBI
|25
|24/20
|K/BB
|20/23
|4
|SB
|0
Cardinals Pitching Rankings
- The Cardinals pitching staff ranks 23rd in MLB with a collective 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Cardinals have a 4.43 team ERA that ranks 20th across all league pitching staffs.
- The Cardinals allow the fourth-fewest home runs in baseball (79 total, 1.0 per game).
- Wainwright (3-2 with a 6.56 ERA and 24 strikeouts in 46 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Cardinals, his 10th of the season.
- The righty last appeared on Saturday against the Chicago Cubs, when he tossed three innings, allowing seven earned runs while giving up 11 hits.
- In nine games this season, the 41-year-old has an ERA of 6.56, with 4.6 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .348 against him.
