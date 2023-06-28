Jeremy Pena Player Prop Bets: Astros vs. Cardinals - June 28
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 5:23 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
The Houston Astros and Jeremy Pena (.306 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), take on starting pitcher Miles Mikolas and the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium, Wednesday at 7:45 PM ET.
In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Cardinals.
Jeremy Pena Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals
- Game Day: Wednesday, June 28, 2023
- Game Time: 7:45 PM ET
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Cardinals Starter: Miles Mikolas
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Jeremy Pena At The Plate
- Pena is hitting .252 with 16 doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 17 walks.
- Pena has reached base via a hit in 49 games this season (of 73 played), and had multiple hits in 18 of those games.
- In nine games this season, he has hit a long ball (12.3%, and 2.9% of his trips to the plate).
- Pena has an RBI in 20 of 73 games this year, with multiple RBI in eight of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 41.1% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 9.6%.
Jeremy Pena Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|39
|GP
|34
|.226
|AVG
|.279
|.307
|OBP
|.311
|.370
|SLG
|.450
|12
|XBH
|14
|4
|HR
|5
|14
|RBI
|15
|28/12
|K/BB
|44/5
|7
|SB
|1
Cardinals Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Cardinals has a collective 8.3 K/9, which ranks 24th in the league.
- The Cardinals have a 4.36 team ERA that ranks 19th among all league pitching staffs.
- Cardinals pitchers combine to allow 77 home runs (one per game), the third-fewest in baseball.
- The Cardinals are sending Mikolas (4-5) out for his 17th start of the season. He is 4-5 with a 4.23 ERA and 66 strikeouts in 93 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last pitched on Wednesday against the Washington Nationals, when he went seven innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up eight hits.
- This season, the 34-year-old ranks 45th in ERA (4.23), 50th in WHIP (1.356), and 60th in K/9 (6.3) among qualifying pitchers.
