The Houston Astros, including Jacob Meyers (.243 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 67 points below season-long percentage), take on starter Miles Mikolas and the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium, Wednesday at 7:45 PM ET.

In his last game, he went 1-for-3 against the Dodgers.

Jacob Meyers Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

Game Day: Wednesday, June 28, 2023

7:45 PM ET Stadium: Busch Stadium

Cardinals Starter: Miles Mikolas

Miles Mikolas TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Jacob Meyers At The Plate

Meyers has 10 doubles, a triple, six home runs and 19 walks while hitting .226.

Meyers has picked up a hit in 31 of 57 games this year, with multiple hits 10 times.

In 10.5% of his games this season, he has hit a long ball, and 2.8% of his trips to the plate.

In 22.8% of his games this year, Meyers has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 10.5% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In 36.8% of his games this year (21 of 57), he has scored, and in three of those games (5.3%) he has scored more than once.

Jacob Meyers Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 30 GP 27 .173 AVG .283 .277 OBP .347 .327 SLG .446 7 XBH 10 4 HR 2 9 RBI 12 33/13 K/BB 25/6 1 SB 3

