The Houston Astros, including Jacob Meyers (.243 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 67 points below season-long percentage), take on starter Miles Mikolas and the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium, Wednesday at 7:45 PM ET.

In his last game, he went 1-for-3 against the Dodgers.

Jacob Meyers Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

  • Game Day: Wednesday, June 28, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:45 PM ET
  • Stadium: Busch Stadium
  • Cardinals Starter: Miles Mikolas
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Jacob Meyers At The Plate

  • Meyers has 10 doubles, a triple, six home runs and 19 walks while hitting .226.
  • Meyers has picked up a hit in 31 of 57 games this year, with multiple hits 10 times.
  • In 10.5% of his games this season, he has hit a long ball, and 2.8% of his trips to the plate.
  • In 22.8% of his games this year, Meyers has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 10.5% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
  • In 36.8% of his games this year (21 of 57), he has scored, and in three of those games (5.3%) he has scored more than once.

Jacob Meyers Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
30 GP 27
.173 AVG .283
.277 OBP .347
.327 SLG .446
7 XBH 10
4 HR 2
9 RBI 12
33/13 K/BB 25/6
1 SB 3

Cardinals Pitching Rankings

  • The Cardinals pitching staff is 24th in the league with a collective 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Cardinals' 4.36 team ERA ranks 19th among all league pitching staffs.
  • Cardinals pitchers combine to give up the third-fewest home runs in baseball (77 total, one per game).
  • Mikolas (4-5 with a 4.23 ERA and 66 strikeouts in 93 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Cardinals, his 17th of the season.
  • The right-hander's last time out was on Wednesday, June 21 against the Washington Nationals, when he tossed seven innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing eight hits.
  • This season, the 34-year-old ranks 45th in ERA (4.23), 50th in WHIP (1.356), and 60th in K/9 (6.3) among pitchers who qualify.
