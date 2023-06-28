Astros vs. Cardinals Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - June 28
Wednesday's game at Busch Stadium has the St. Louis Cardinals (33-45) matching up with the Houston Astros (42-37) at 7:45 PM ET (on June 28). Our computer prediction projects a close 5-3 victory for the Cardinals, so expect a tight matchup.
This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Cardinals will send Miles Mikolas (4-5) to the mound, while Cristian Javier (7-1) will get the nod for the Astros.
Astros vs. Cardinals Game Info & Odds
- When: Wednesday, June 28, 2023 at 7:45 PM ET
- Where: Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri
- How to Watch on TV: MLB Network
Astros vs. Cardinals Score Prediction
Our prediction for this game is Cardinals 5, Astros 4.
Total Prediction for Astros vs. Cardinals
- Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs
Astros Performance Insights
- In three games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Astros have a record of 1-2.
- When it comes to the total, Houston and its opponents are 6-4-0 in its previous 10 games.
- Oddsmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Astros' past 10 games.
- The Astros have been chosen as underdogs in 20 games this year and have walked away with the win 10 times (50%) in those games.
- This season, Houston has come away with a win six times in 14 chances when named as an underdog of at least +100 or longer on the moneyline.
- Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Astros have a 50% chance of pulling out a win.
- Averaging 4.5 runs per game (353 total), Houston is the 14th-highest scoring team in MLB.
- The Astros have the first-best ERA (3.57) in the majors this season.
Astros Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|June 21
|Mets
|W 10-8
|Cristian Javier vs Tylor Megill
|June 23
|@ Dodgers
|L 3-2
|J.P. France vs Emmet Sheehan
|June 24
|@ Dodgers
|L 8-7
|Ronel Blanco vs Bobby Miller
|June 25
|@ Dodgers
|W 6-5
|Hunter Brown vs Tony Gonsolin
|June 27
|@ Cardinals
|L 4-2
|Framber Valdez vs Jordan Montgomery
|June 28
|@ Cardinals
|-
|Cristian Javier vs Miles Mikolas
|June 29
|@ Cardinals
|-
|J.P. France vs Adam Wainwright
|June 30
|@ Rangers
|-
|Ronel Blanco vs Nathan Eovaldi
|July 1
|@ Rangers
|-
|Hunter Brown vs Andrew Heaney
|July 2
|@ Rangers
|-
|Framber Valdez vs Martín Pérez
|July 3
|@ Rangers
|-
|Cristian Javier vs Dane Dunning
