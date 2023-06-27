On Tuesday, Jose Altuve (on the back of going 3-for-5 with an RBI) and the Houston Astros face the St. Louis Cardinals, whose starting pitcher will be Jordan Montgomery. First pitch is at 7:45 PM ET.

Jose Altuve Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

Game Day: Tuesday, June 27, 2023

Tuesday, June 27, 2023 Game Time: 7:45 PM ET

7:45 PM ET Stadium: Busch Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Cardinals Starter: Jordan Montgomery

Jordan Montgomery TV Channel: BSMW

BSMW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -115)

Jose Altuve At The Plate

Altuve has seven doubles, three home runs and 13 walks while hitting .263.

In 57.7% of his games this season (15 of 26), Altuve has picked up at least one hit, and in seven of those games (26.9%) he recorded more than one.

In three games this year, he has hit a long ball (11.5%, and 2.6% of his trips to the plate).

In seven games this year (26.9%), Altuve has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

In 50.0% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had four games with multiple runs (15.4%).

Jose Altuve Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 16 GP 10 .208 AVG .326 .358 OBP .340 .377 SLG .478 5 XBH 5 2 HR 1 9 RBI 2 12/12 K/BB 8/1 2 SB 3

Cardinals Pitching Rankings