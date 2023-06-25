Yainer Diaz Player Prop Bets: Astros vs. Dodgers - June 25
Published: Jun. 25, 2023 at 9:25 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
The Houston Astros, including Yainer Diaz and his .667 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starting pitcher Tony Gonsolin and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium, Sunday at 7:10 PM ET.
In his last appearance, he had two hits (going 2-for-5 with a double and an RBI) against the Dodgers.
Yainer Diaz Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers
- Game Day: Sunday, June 25, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Dodgers Starter: Tony Gonsolin
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Looking to place a prop bet on Yainer Diaz? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
Yainer Diaz At The Plate
- Diaz is batting .276 with nine doubles, seven home runs and three walks.
- Diaz has picked up a hit in 24 of 39 games this year, with multiple hits eight times.
- He has hit a home run in 17.9% of his games this year, and 5.2% of his plate appearances.
- Diaz has driven in a run in 15 games this year (38.5%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- He has scored in 16 games this season (41.0%), but has had no multi-run games.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Yainer Diaz Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|19
|GP
|20
|.306
|AVG
|.246
|.323
|OBP
|.257
|.645
|SLG
|.385
|9
|XBH
|7
|6
|HR
|1
|11
|RBI
|5
|11/1
|K/BB
|13/2
|0
|SB
|0
Dodgers Pitching Rankings
- The Dodgers pitching staff ranks 14th in the league with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Dodgers' 4.54 team ERA ranks 24th across all league pitching staffs.
- The Dodgers rank 21st in baseball in home runs given up (94 total, 1.2 per game).
- Gonsolin gets the start for the Dodgers, his 11th of the season. He is 4-2 with a 2.92 ERA and 43 strikeouts in 52 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Sunday, the righty threw 5 2/3 innings against the San Francisco Giants, allowing seven earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- The 29-year-old has put up an ERA of 2.92, with 7.4 strikeouts per nine innings, in 10 games this season. Opponents have a .168 batting average against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.