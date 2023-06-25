Roman Safiullin's run in Wimbledon has advanced to the quarterfinals, where he will meet Jannik Sinner. Safiullin's monyeline odds to win it all at AELTC Wimbledon Qualifying and Community Sports Ground are +15000.

Safiullin at 2023 Wimbledon

Next Round: Quarterfinals

Quarterfinals Tournament Dates: June 25 - July 16

June 25 - July 16 TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

ESPN (Watch on Fubo) Venue: AELTC Wimbledon Qualifying and Community Sports Ground

AELTC Wimbledon Qualifying and Community Sports Ground Court Surface: Grass

Safiullin's Next Match

In the quarterfinals on Tuesday, July 11 (at 6:00 AM ET), Safiullin will meet Sinner, after beating Denis Shapovalov 3-6, 6-3, 6-1, 6-3 in the last round.

Safiullin currently has odds of +450 to win his next contest versus Sinner.

Roman Safiullin Grand Slam Odds

Wimbledon odds to win: +15000

Safiullin Stats

Safiullin defeated Shapovalov 3-6, 6-3, 6-1, 6-3 on Sunday in the Round of 16.

The 25-year-old Safiullin is 24-19 over the past year and is still looking for his first tournament title.

Safiullin is 5-3 on grass over the past 12 months.

Safiullin has played 23.0 games per match in his 43 matches over the past year across all court surfaces.

Safiullin, over the past 12 months, has played eight matches on grass, and 22.0 games per match.

Over the past 12 months, Safiullin has been victorious in 20.5% of his return games and 76.8% of his service games.

Safiullin has claimed 74.2% of his service games on grass over the past 12 months and 17.9% of his return games.

