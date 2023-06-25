Mauricio Dubon Player Prop Bets: Astros vs. Dodgers - June 25
Published: Jun. 25, 2023 at 5:23 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
The Houston Astros, including Mauricio Dubon (.231 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starter Tony Gonsolin and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium, Sunday at 7:10 PM ET.
He hit a home run while going 1-for-4 in his previous game against the Dodgers.
Mauricio Dubon Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers
- Game Day: Sunday, June 25, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Dodgers Starter: Tony Gonsolin
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Mauricio Dubon At The Plate
- Dubon is batting .291 with 16 doubles, a triple, four home runs and eight walks.
- Among qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 20th, his on-base percentage ranks 103rd, and he is 93rd in the league in slugging.
- Dubon will look to extend his four-game hitting streak. He's batting .250 with one homer over the course of his last games.
- In 45 of 59 games this year (76.3%) Dubon has picked up a hit, and in 19 of those games he had more than one (32.2%).
- He has hit a long ball in four games this year (6.8%), homering in 1.6% of his trips to the dish.
- In 14 games this year (23.7%), Dubon has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in 31 games this season (52.5%), including multiple runs in eight games.
Mauricio Dubon Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|28
|GP
|30
|.270
|AVG
|.310
|.284
|OBP
|.341
|.351
|SLG
|.476
|7
|XBH
|14
|1
|HR
|3
|5
|RBI
|11
|13/3
|K/BB
|19/5
|1
|SB
|4
Dodgers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Dodgers pitching staff ranks 14th in MLB.
- The Dodgers have a 4.54 team ERA that ranks 24th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Dodgers pitchers combine to rank 21st in baseball in home runs surrendered (94 total, 1.2 per game).
- Gonsolin (4-2 with a 2.92 ERA and 43 strikeouts in 52 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Dodgers, his 11th of the season.
- The righty's most recent appearance was on Sunday, June 18 against the San Francisco Giants, when he threw 5 2/3 innings, surrendering seven earned runs while allowing six hits.
- The 29-year-old has an ERA of 2.92, with 7.4 strikeouts per nine innings, in 10 games this season. Opponents have a .168 batting average against him.
