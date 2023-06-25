The Houston Astros, including Mauricio Dubon (.231 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starter Tony Gonsolin and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium, Sunday at 7:10 PM ET.

He hit a home run while going 1-for-4 in his previous game against the Dodgers.

Mauricio Dubon Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

Game Day: Sunday, June 25, 2023

Sunday, June 25, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Dodgers Starter: Tony Gonsolin

Tony Gonsolin TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Mauricio Dubon At The Plate

Dubon is batting .291 with 16 doubles, a triple, four home runs and eight walks.

Among qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 20th, his on-base percentage ranks 103rd, and he is 93rd in the league in slugging.

Dubon will look to extend his four-game hitting streak. He's batting .250 with one homer over the course of his last games.

In 45 of 59 games this year (76.3%) Dubon has picked up a hit, and in 19 of those games he had more than one (32.2%).

He has hit a long ball in four games this year (6.8%), homering in 1.6% of his trips to the dish.

In 14 games this year (23.7%), Dubon has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in 31 games this season (52.5%), including multiple runs in eight games.

Mauricio Dubon Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 28 GP 30 .270 AVG .310 .284 OBP .341 .351 SLG .476 7 XBH 14 1 HR 3 5 RBI 11 13/3 K/BB 19/5 1 SB 4

Dodgers Pitching Rankings