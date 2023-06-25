Chas McCormick -- batting .289 with a double, two home runs, three walks and five RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Houston Astros against the Los Angeles Dodgers, with Tony Gonsolin on the hill, on June 25 at 7:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Dodgers.

Chas McCormick Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

  • Game Day: Sunday, June 25, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Dodger Stadium
  Stadium: Dodger Stadium
  • Dodgers Starter: Tony Gonsolin
  • TV Channel: ESPN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Chas McCormick At The Plate

  • McCormick is hitting .250 with eight doubles, seven home runs and 13 walks.
  • In 56.4% of his games this year (22 of 39), McCormick has picked up at least one hit, and in 11 of those games (28.2%) he recorded at least two.
  • Looking at the 39 games he has played this season, he's went deep in seven of them (17.9%), and in 4.6% of his trips to the plate.
  • McCormick has driven in a run in 12 games this year (30.8%), including seven games with more than one RBI (17.9%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
  • He has scored in 14 of 39 games (35.9%), including multiple runs twice.

Chas McCormick Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
20 GP 18
.319 AVG .172
.402 OBP .243
.611 SLG .297
11 XBH 4
5 HR 2
14 RBI 7
18/8 K/BB 21/5
5 SB 1

Dodgers Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Dodgers pitching staff ranks 14th in the league.
  • The Dodgers have the 24th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.54).
  • Dodgers pitchers combine to rank 21st in baseball in home runs surrendered (94 total, 1.2 per game).
  • Gonsolin (4-2) takes the mound for the Dodgers in his 11th start of the season. He's put together a 2.92 ERA in 52 1/3 innings pitched, with 43 strikeouts.
  • The right-hander last pitched on Sunday, June 18 against the San Francisco Giants, when he tossed 5 2/3 innings, allowing seven earned runs while giving up six hits.
  • In 10 games this season, the 29-year-old has a 2.92 ERA and 7.4 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .168 to his opponents.
