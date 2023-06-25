The Los Angeles Dodgers (43-33) ride a four-game win streak into a home contest versus the Houston Astros (41-36) at 7:10 PM ET on Sunday.

The Dodgers will give the ball to Tony Gonsolin (4-2, 2.92 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 5 on the season, and the Astros will counter with Hunter Brown (6-4, 3.89 ERA).

Astros vs. Dodgers Pitcher Matchup Info

Astros Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Hunter Brown

Brown (6-4) takes the mound first for the Astros in his 15th start of the season. He has a 3.89 ERA in 81 2/3 innings pitched, with 90 strikeouts.

In his most recent time out on Tuesday, the right-hander tossed 5 2/3 innings against the New York Mets, allowing six earned runs while surrendering seven hits.

In 14 games this season, the 24-year-old has an ERA of 3.89, with 10 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .237 against him.

Brown is trying to secure his eighth quality start of the year.

Brown will look to pitch five or more innings for his fourth straight start. He's averaging 5.8 frames per outing.

In four of his appearances this season he did not give up an earned run.

Dodgers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Tony Gonsolin

The Dodgers' Gonsolin (4-2) will make his 11th start of the season.

The right-hander last pitched on Sunday, when he gave up seven earned runs and allowed six hits in 5 2/3 innings against the San Francisco Giants.

The 29-year-old has pitched in 10 games this season with an ERA of 2.92, a 2.05 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.013.

He has three quality starts in 10 chances this season.

Gonsolin will look to finish five or more innings for the ninth start in a row.

In 10 appearances this season, he has finished five without allowing an earned run.

