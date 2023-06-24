Yainer Diaz Player Prop Bets: Astros vs. Dodgers - June 24
Published: Jun. 24, 2023 at 12:24 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
On Saturday, Yainer Diaz (.605 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including four home runs) and the Houston Astros play the Los Angeles Dodgers, whose starting pitcher will be Bobby Miller. First pitch is at 7:15 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Dodgers.
Yainer Diaz Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers
- Game Day: Saturday, June 24, 2023
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Dodgers Starter: Bobby Miller
- TV Channel: FOX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Yainer Diaz At The Plate
- Diaz is hitting .270 with eight doubles, seven home runs and three walks.
- Diaz has gotten a hit in 23 of 38 games this season (60.5%), including seven multi-hit games (18.4%).
- In seven games this season, he has gone deep (18.4%, and 5.4% of his trips to the plate).
- Diaz has driven in a run in 14 games this season (36.8%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- He has scored in 16 games this year (42.1%), but has had no multi-run games.
Yainer Diaz Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|19
|GP
|19
|.306
|AVG
|.233
|.323
|OBP
|.246
|.645
|SLG
|.367
|9
|XBH
|6
|6
|HR
|1
|11
|RBI
|4
|11/1
|K/BB
|12/2
|0
|SB
|0
Dodgers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Dodgers pitching staff ranks 15th in the league.
- The Dodgers have the 23rd-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.51).
- Dodgers pitchers combine to rank 21st in baseball in home runs allowed (93 total, 1.2 per game).
- Miller (3-1 with a 2.83 ERA and 28 strikeouts in 28 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Dodgers, his sixth of the season.
- The right-hander's last appearance was on Sunday against the San Francisco Giants, when he threw 5 2/3 innings, surrendering seven earned runs while allowing seven hits.
- In five games this season, the 24-year-old has amassed a 2.83 ERA and 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .184 to opposing batters.
