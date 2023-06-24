Jacob Meyers Player Prop Bets: Astros vs. Dodgers - June 24
Published: Jun. 24, 2023 at 12:24 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
On Saturday, Jacob Meyers (.182 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 120 points below season-long percentage) and the Houston Astros face the Los Angeles Dodgers, whose starting pitcher will be Bobby Miller. First pitch is at 7:15 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Mets.
Jacob Meyers Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers
- Game Day: Saturday, June 24, 2023
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Dodgers Starter: Bobby Miller
- TV Channel: FOX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +195)
Jacob Meyers At The Plate
- Meyers is hitting .223 with nine doubles, a triple, six home runs and 17 walks.
- Meyers has gotten a hit in 29 of 55 games this season (52.7%), with more than one hit on 10 occasions (18.2%).
- He has gone deep in 10.9% of his games in 2023, and 2.9% of his trips to the plate.
- Meyers has picked up an RBI in 13 games this season (23.6%), with more than one RBI in six of those games (10.9%).
- In 20 games this year (36.4%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Jacob Meyers Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|30
|GP
|25
|.173
|AVG
|.279
|.277
|OBP
|.333
|.327
|SLG
|.442
|7
|XBH
|9
|4
|HR
|2
|9
|RBI
|12
|33/13
|K/BB
|24/4
|1
|SB
|2
Dodgers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Dodgers has a collective 8.7 K/9, which ranks 15th in MLB.
- The Dodgers have a 4.51 team ERA that ranks 23rd across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Dodgers pitchers combine to rank 21st in baseball in home runs surrendered (93 total, 1.2 per game).
- Miller gets the start for the Dodgers, his sixth of the season. He is 3-1 with a 2.83 ERA and 28 strikeouts in 28 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's most recent time out was on Sunday against the San Francisco Giants, when he tossed 5 2/3 innings, surrendering seven earned runs while allowing seven hits.
- The 24-year-old has an ERA of 2.83, with 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings, in five games this season. Opposing hitters have a .184 batting average against him.
