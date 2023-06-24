On Saturday, Jacob Meyers (.182 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 120 points below season-long percentage) and the Houston Astros face the Los Angeles Dodgers, whose starting pitcher will be Bobby Miller. First pitch is at 7:15 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Mets.

Jacob Meyers Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

  • Game Day: Saturday, June 24, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:15 PM ET
  • Stadium: Dodger Stadium
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Dodgers Starter: Bobby Miller
  • TV Channel: FOX
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +195)

Looking to place a prop bet on Jacob Meyers? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Jacob Meyers At The Plate

  • Meyers is hitting .223 with nine doubles, a triple, six home runs and 17 walks.
  • Meyers has gotten a hit in 29 of 55 games this season (52.7%), with more than one hit on 10 occasions (18.2%).
  • He has gone deep in 10.9% of his games in 2023, and 2.9% of his trips to the plate.
  • Meyers has picked up an RBI in 13 games this season (23.6%), with more than one RBI in six of those games (10.9%).
  • In 20 games this year (36.4%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Jacob Meyers Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
30 GP 25
.173 AVG .279
.277 OBP .333
.327 SLG .442
7 XBH 9
4 HR 2
9 RBI 12
33/13 K/BB 24/4
1 SB 2

Dodgers Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Dodgers has a collective 8.7 K/9, which ranks 15th in MLB.
  • The Dodgers have a 4.51 team ERA that ranks 23rd across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Dodgers pitchers combine to rank 21st in baseball in home runs surrendered (93 total, 1.2 per game).
  • Miller gets the start for the Dodgers, his sixth of the season. He is 3-1 with a 2.83 ERA and 28 strikeouts in 28 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The righty's most recent time out was on Sunday against the San Francisco Giants, when he tossed 5 2/3 innings, surrendering seven earned runs while allowing seven hits.
  • The 24-year-old has an ERA of 2.83, with 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings, in five games this season. Opposing hitters have a .184 batting average against him.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.