Chez Reavie is in third place, with a score of -13, following the second round of the Travelers Championship at TPC River Highlands.

Looking to place a bet on Chez Reavie at the Travelers Championship this week? Keep reading for the betting trends you need before you make your picks.

Put together your best lineup of golfers and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Chez Reavie Insights

Over his last 18 rounds, Reavie has shot below par five times, while also posting 11 rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has recorded a top-five score once and a top-10 score three times in his last 18 rounds.

Over his last 18 rounds, Reavie has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round three times, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on eight occasions.

In his past five tournaments, Reavie's average finish has been 41st.

In his past five events, Reavie has posted a score better than average in one of them.

Reavie has made the cut four times in a row, and hopes to extend that run this week.

Sign up for ESPN+ to get access to PGA Tour Live, which broadcasts the main feed, featured holes and marquee groups from over 35 events per year! Plus, get tons of other live sports, original shows and the full "30 for 30" library. Sign up today!

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 29 37 -4 280 1 17 1 3 $2.2M

Sign up today for BetMGM and get our new player bonus offer! Once you've signed up, check out the latest PGA odds and place your bets with BetMGM.

Travelers Championship Insights and Stats

Reavie has two top-10 finishes, including one win, in his previous 10 appearances at this event. His average finishing position has been 28th.

Reavie made the cut in nine of his past 10 entries in this event.

Reavie finished eighth on the leaderboard in his previous appearance at this event, in 2022.

Measuring 6,852 yards, TPC River Highlands is set up as a par 70 for this tournament. In the past year, tournaments on the Tour have averaged a longer distance of 7,110 yards .

Players have carded an average score of -5 in the past year on the Tour, same as the scoring average at this course.

The courses that Reavie has played in the past year have had an average distance of 7,305 yards, while TPC River Highlands will be at 6,852 yards this week.

In the past year, the events he has played have had a scoring average of -5 among finishers, the same as the average at this course.

Reavie's Last Time Out

Reavie finished in the 35th percentile on the 12 par-3 holes at the RBC Canadian Open, with an average of 3.08 strokes.

His 3.98-stroke average on the 48 par-4 holes at the RBC Canadian Open was strong, putting him in the 74th percentile of the field.

On the 12 par-5 holes at the RBC Canadian Open, Reavie was better than 82% of the field (averaging 4.42 strokes).

Reavie carded a birdie or better on one of 12 par-3s at the RBC Canadian Open (the other participants averaged 1.2).

On the 12 par-3s at the RBC Canadian Open, Reavie had two bogeys or worse (the field averaged 1.2).

Reavie recorded more birdies or better (nine) than the field average of 6.3 on the 48 par-4s at the RBC Canadian Open.

At that last outing, Reavie's par-4 showing (on 48 holes) included a bogey or worse eight times (worse than the field average, 7.5).

Reavie ended the RBC Canadian Open outperforming the field average of birdies or better on par-5s (4.2) with five on the 12 par-5 holes.

The field at the RBC Canadian Open averaged 0.8 bogeys or worse on the 12 par-5s, but Reavie finished without one.

Travelers Championship Time and Date Info

Date: June 22-25, 2023

June 22-25, 2023 Course: TPC River Highlands

TPC River Highlands Location: Cromwell, Connecticut

Cromwell, Connecticut Par: 70 / 6,852 yards

70 / 6,852 yards Reavie Odds to Win: +900 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Watch live golf without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

All statistics in this article reflect Reavie's performance prior to the 2023 Travelers Championship.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit offer pages for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.