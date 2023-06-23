Jeremy Pena Player Prop Bets: Astros vs. Dodgers - June 23
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 9:27 AM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
On Friday, Jeremy Pena (.342 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with no homers) and the Houston Astros face the Los Angeles Dodgers, whose starting pitcher will be Emmet Sheehan. First pitch is at 10:10 PM ET.
In his previous game, he went 1-for-2 against the Mets.
Jeremy Pena Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers
- Game Day: Friday, June 23, 2023
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Dodgers Starter: Emmet Sheehan
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)
Looking to place a prop bet on Jeremy Pena? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
Jeremy Pena At The Plate
- Pena is hitting .256 with 16 doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 17 walks.
- Pena has recorded a hit in 46 of 69 games this year (66.7%), including 18 multi-hit games (26.1%).
- In 11.6% of his games this year, he has hit a home run, and 2.7% of his trips to the plate.
- Pena has had an RBI in 19 games this year (27.5%), including seven multi-RBI outings (10.1%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 29 of 69 games this year, and more than once 6 times.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Jeremy Pena Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|39
|GP
|30
|.226
|AVG
|.290
|.307
|OBP
|.326
|.370
|SLG
|.460
|12
|XBH
|13
|4
|HR
|4
|14
|RBI
|13
|28/12
|K/BB
|36/5
|7
|SB
|1
Dodgers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Dodgers has a collective 8.7 K/9, which ranks 16th in MLB.
- The Dodgers' 4.54 team ERA ranks 23rd across all league pitching staffs.
- Dodgers pitchers combine to surrender 91 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 21st in the league).
- The Dodgers will look to Sheehan (0-0) in his second start this season.
- The right-hander last appeared on Saturday against the San Francisco Giants, when he tossed six scoreless innings without surrendering a hit.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.