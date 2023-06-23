Friday's game that pits the Los Angeles Dodgers (41-33) against the Houston Astros (41-34) at Dodger Stadium has a good chance to be a tight matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 6-5 in favor of the Dodgers. Game time is at 10:10 PM ET on June 23.

The Dodgers will call on Emmet Sheehan versus the Astros and J.P. France (2-2).

Astros vs. Dodgers Game Info & Odds

  • When: Friday, June 23, 2023 at 10:10 PM ET
  • Where: Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California
  • How to Watch on TV: MLB Network
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Astros vs. Dodgers Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Dodgers 6, Astros 5.

Total Prediction for Astros vs. Dodgers

  • Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Discover More About This Game

Astros Performance Insights

  • The Astros have been the underdog just one time in the past 10 contests and lost that game.
  • In its previous 10 matchups with a total posted by sportsbooks, Houston and its opponents are 5-5-0 when it comes to hitting the over.
  • Oddsmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Astros' past 10 games.
  • The Astros have won in nine, or 52.9%, of the 17 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.
  • This season, Houston has come away with a win one times in three chances when named as an underdog of at least +120 or worse on the moneyline.
  • The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Astros have a 45.5% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.
  • Averaging 4.5 runs per game (336 total), Houston is the 16th-highest scoring team in MLB.
  • Astros pitchers have a combined ERA of 3.50 ERA this year, first-best in baseball.

Astros Schedule

Date Opponent Score Pitching Matchup
June 17 Reds L 10-3 Brandon Bielak vs Hunter Greene
June 18 Reds L 9-7 Ronel Blanco vs Luke Weaver
June 19 Mets L 11-1 Hunter Brown vs Max Scherzer
June 20 Mets W 4-2 Framber Valdez vs Justin Verlander
June 21 Mets W 10-8 Cristian Javier vs Tylor Megill
June 23 @ Dodgers - J.P. France vs Emmet Sheehan
June 24 @ Dodgers - Ronel Blanco vs Bobby Miller
June 25 @ Dodgers - Hunter Brown vs Tony Gonsolin
June 27 @ Cardinals - Framber Valdez vs Matthew Liberatore
June 28 @ Cardinals - Cristian Javier vs Jordan Montgomery
June 29 @ Cardinals - J.P. France vs Miles Mikolas

