Yainer Diaz -- with a slugging percentage of .595 in his past 10 games, including three home runs -- will be in action for the Houston Astros versus the New York Mets, with Tylor Megill on the hill, on June 21 at 2:10 PM ET.

He strung together two hits (going 2-for-4) in his last appearance against the Mets.

Yainer Diaz Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

2:10 PM ET Stadium: Minute Maid Park

Mets Starter: Tylor Megill

Tylor Megill TV Channel: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Yainer Diaz At The Plate

Diaz is hitting .281 with eight doubles, six home runs and three walks.

Diaz is batting .333 with two homers during his last outings and is riding a four-game hitting streak.

Diaz has gotten at least one hit in 61.1% of his games this season (22 of 36), with at least two hits seven times (19.4%).

He has gone deep in six games this season (16.7%), leaving the park in 4.9% of his chances at the plate.

Diaz has driven in a run in 13 games this season (36.1%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.

He has scored in 15 games this year (41.7%), but has had no multi-run games.

Yainer Diaz Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 18 GP 18 .316 AVG .246 .333 OBP .258 .632 SLG .386 8 XBH 6 5 HR 1 9 RBI 4 9/1 K/BB 12/2 0 SB 0

Mets Pitching Rankings