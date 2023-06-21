How to Watch the Astros vs. Mets Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for June 21
The Houston Astros versus New York Mets game on Wednesday at 2:10 PM ET will feature a pair of hot hitters in Jose Altuve and Pete Alonso.
Astros vs. Mets Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Wednesday, June 21, 2023
- Time: 2:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: SportsNet SW
- Location: Houston, Texas
- Venue: Minute Maid Park
Astros Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Astros are 15th in MLB play with 83 home runs. They average 1.1 per game.
- Houston ranks 16th in baseball with a .398 slugging percentage.
- The Astros' .245 batting average ranks 17th in the majors.
- Houston ranks 16th in runs scored with 326 (4.4 per game).
- The Astros' .314 on-base percentage is 21st in MLB.
- The Astros strike out 8 times per game, the seventh-best mark in baseball.
- The pitching staff for Houston has a collective 9.3 K/9, the sixth-best in MLB.
- Houston has the first-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.44).
- The Astros have the eighth-lowest WHIP in the majors (1.246).
Astros Probable Starting Pitcher
- Cristian Javier (7-1) takes the mound for the Astros in his 15th start of the season. He has a 2.90 ERA in 80 2/3 innings pitched, with 76 strikeouts.
- In his last appearance on Friday against the Washington Nationals, the right-hander threw six scoreless innings while surrendering five hits.
- Javier is looking to pick up his ninth quality start of the year.
- Javier is aiming for his 15th straight outing lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.7 frames per appearance on the mound.
- He has made one appearance this season in which he did not surrender an earned run.
Astros Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Astros Starter
|Opponent Starter
|6/16/2023
|Reds
|L 2-1
|Home
|J.P. France
|Andrew Abbott
|6/17/2023
|Reds
|L 10-3
|Home
|Brandon Bielak
|Hunter Greene
|6/18/2023
|Reds
|L 9-7
|Home
|Ronel Blanco
|Luke Weaver
|6/19/2023
|Mets
|L 11-1
|Home
|Hunter Brown
|Max Scherzer
|6/20/2023
|Mets
|W 4-2
|Home
|Framber Valdez
|Justin Verlander
|6/21/2023
|Mets
|-
|Home
|Cristian Javier
|Tylor Megill
|6/23/2023
|Dodgers
|-
|Away
|J.P. France
|-
|6/24/2023
|Dodgers
|-
|Away
|Ronel Blanco
|Bobby Miller
|6/25/2023
|Dodgers
|-
|Away
|Hunter Brown
|Tony Gonsolin
|6/27/2023
|Cardinals
|-
|Away
|Framber Valdez
|Jack Flaherty
|6/28/2023
|Cardinals
|-
|Away
|Cristian Javier
|Jordan Montgomery
