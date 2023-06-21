Astros vs. Mets Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - June 21
Wednesday's contest between the Houston Astros (40-34) and the New York Mets (34-39) at Minute Maid Park has a good chance to be a close matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 5-4, with the Astros coming out on top. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET on June 21.
This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Astros will send Cristian Javier (7-1) to the mound, while Tylor Megill (6-4) will get the nod for the Mets.
Astros vs. Mets Game Info & Odds
- When: Wednesday, June 21, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET
- Where: Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas
- How to Watch on TV: SportsNet SW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Astros vs. Mets Score Prediction
Our pick for this matchup is Astros 5, Mets 4.
Total Prediction for Astros vs. Mets
- Total Prediction: Under 8.5 runs
Astros Performance Insights
- The Astros have played as the favorite in eight of their past 10 games and have gone 3-5 in those contests.
- In its last 10 games with a total, Houston and its opponents are 5-5-0 when it comes to hitting the over.
- The Astros have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.
- The Astros have won 28, or 53.8%, of the 52 games they've played as favorites this season.
- Houston is 18-9 this season when entering a game favored by -155 or more on the moneyline.
- Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Astros have a 60.8% chance to win.
- Houston has scored the 16th-most runs in the majors this season with 326 (4.4 per game).
- The Astros have the first-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.44).
Astros Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|June 16
|Reds
|L 2-1
|J.P. France vs Andrew Abbott
|June 17
|Reds
|L 10-3
|Brandon Bielak vs Hunter Greene
|June 18
|Reds
|L 9-7
|Ronel Blanco vs Luke Weaver
|June 19
|Mets
|L 11-1
|Hunter Brown vs Max Scherzer
|June 20
|Mets
|W 4-2
|Framber Valdez vs Justin Verlander
|June 21
|Mets
|-
|Cristian Javier vs Tylor Megill
|June 23
|@ Dodgers
|-
|J.P. France vs TBA
|June 24
|@ Dodgers
|-
|Ronel Blanco vs Bobby Miller
|June 25
|@ Dodgers
|-
|Hunter Brown vs Tony Gonsolin
|June 27
|@ Cardinals
|-
|Framber Valdez vs Jack Flaherty
|June 28
|@ Cardinals
|-
|Cristian Javier vs Jordan Montgomery
