After going 1-for-1 in his most recent game, Mauricio Dubon and the Houston Astros face the New York Mets (who will start Justin Verlander) at 8:10 PM ET on Tuesday.

He reached base in his only plate appearance in his most recent appearance against the Mets.

Mauricio Dubon Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

Game Day: Tuesday, June 20, 2023

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Minute Maid Park

Mets Starter: Justin Verlander

TV Channel: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Mauricio Dubon At The Plate

Dubon is hitting .289 with 14 doubles, a triple, three home runs and eight walks.

He ranks 21st in batting average, 109th in on base percentage, and 108th in slugging among qualifying hitters in MLB action.

Dubon has picked up a hit in 75.4% of his 57 games this year, with more than one hit in 31.6% of those games.

In three games this year, he has gone deep (5.3%, and 1.3% of his trips to the plate).

Dubon has driven in a run in 13 games this season (22.8%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in 29 of 57 games this season, and more than once 7 times.

Mauricio Dubon Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 27 GP 29 .264 AVG .311 .279 OBP .344 .330 SLG .459 5 XBH 13 1 HR 2 5 RBI 10 13/3 K/BB 19/5 1 SB 4

