Jose Abreu and the Houston Astros will hit the field against the New York Mets and Francisco Lindor on Tuesday at 8:10 PM ET, at Minute Maid Park.

The Mets are +115 moneyline underdogs for this matchup with the Astros (-140). The contest's total has been set at 7.5 runs.

Rep your team with officially licensed Astros gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Astros vs. Mets Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, June 20, 2023

Tuesday, June 20, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Minute Maid Park

Minute Maid Park Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Astros -140 +115 7.5 +100 -120 - - -

Bet with King of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Astros Recent Betting Performance

The Astros have played as the favorite in seven of their past 10 games and have won two of those contests.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Astros and their opponents have combined to hit the over six times.

The Astros have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings. The average over/under established by sportsbooks in Houston's past three contests has been 8.2, a span in which the Astros and their opponent have hit the over each time.

Discover More About This Game

Astros Betting Records & Stats

The Astros are 27-24 in games they were listed as the moneyline favorite (winning 52.9% of those games).

Houston has gone 22-15 (winning 59.5% of its games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -140 or shorter.

Based on this game's moneyline, the Astros' implied win probability is 58.3%.

Houston has combined with opponents to hit the over on the total 36 times this season for a 36-36-1 record against the over/under.

The Astros have collected an 8-6-0 record against the spread this season (covering 57.1% of the time).

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Astros Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 20-19 19-15 12-11 25-23 25-26 12-8

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.