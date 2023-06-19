Kyle Tucker -- hitting .342 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Houston Astros against the New York Mets, with Max Scherzer on the hill, on June 19 at 8:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI) against the Reds.

Kyle Tucker Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

Game Day: Monday, June 19, 2023

Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

Stadium: Minute Maid Park

Mets Starter: Max Scherzer

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Discover More About This Game

Kyle Tucker At The Plate

Tucker leads Houston with a slugging percentage of .451, fueled by 24 extra-base hits.

Among the qualified batters in MLB action, he ranks 31st in batting average, 30th in on-base percentage, and 62nd in slugging.

Tucker has had a hit in 45 of 70 games this year (64.3%), including multiple hits 22 times (31.4%).

In nine games this year, he has hit a long ball (12.9%, and 3.1% of his trips to the dish).

Tucker has had an RBI in 28 games this season (40.0%), including 11 multi-RBI outings (15.7%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 35.7% of his games this year, with more than one run scored in 7.1%.

Kyle Tucker Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 37 GP 33 .295 AVG .273 .377 OBP .338 .492 SLG .405 16 XBH 8 5 HR 4 22 RBI 19 17/18 K/BB 21/14 7 SB 6

Mets Pitching Rankings