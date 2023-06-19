The Houston Astros and Jose Altuve will take on the New York Mets and Tommy Pham on Monday at 8:10 PM ET, at Minute Maid Park.

Astros vs. Mets Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Monday, June 19, 2023

Monday, June 19, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Minute Maid Park

Explore More About This Game

Astros Batting & Pitching Performance

The Astros are 15th in MLB play with 81 total home runs.

Houston's .400 slugging percentage ranks 14th in baseball.

The Astros have the 17th-ranked batting average in the league (.245).

Houston is the 15th-highest scoring team in baseball, averaging 4.5 runs per game (321 total).

The Astros rank 21st in baseball with a .315 on-base percentage.

Astros hitters strike out eight times per game, the seventh-lowest average in MLB.

The 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by Houston's pitching staff ranks sixth in MLB.

Houston's 3.35 team ERA ranks first across all MLB pitching staffs.

Pitchers for the Astros combine for the No. 7-ranked WHIP in the majors (1.245).

Astros Probable Starting Pitcher

The Astros are sending Hunter Brown (6-3) to the mound for his 14th start of the season. He is 6-3 with a 3.46 ERA and 83 strikeouts through 75 1/3 innings pitched.

In his last outing on Wednesday against the Washington Nationals, the righty tossed seven scoreless innings while surrendering four hits.

Brown is trying to secure his third quality start in a row in this matchup.

Brown is aiming for his third straight appearance lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.8 innings per appearance on the mound.

He has had four appearances this season in which he held his opponents to zero earned runs.

Astros Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Astros Starter Opponent Starter 6/14/2023 Nationals W 5-4 Home Framber Valdez Josiah Gray 6/15/2023 Nationals L 4-1 Home Cristian Javier MacKenzie Gore 6/16/2023 Reds L 2-1 Home J.P. France Andrew Abbott 6/17/2023 Reds L 10-3 Home Brandon Bielak Hunter Greene 6/18/2023 Reds L 9-7 Home Ronel Blanco Luke Weaver 6/19/2023 Mets - Home Hunter Brown Max Scherzer 6/20/2023 Mets - Home Framber Valdez Justin Verlander 6/21/2023 Mets - Home Cristian Javier Tylor Megill 6/23/2023 Dodgers - Away J.P. France - 6/24/2023 Dodgers - Away Brandon Bielak Bobby Miller 6/25/2023 Dodgers - Away Hunter Brown Tony Gonsolin

