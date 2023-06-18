The Houston Astros, including Mauricio Dubon and his .500 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including six extra-base hits but no home run), take on starting pitcher Luke Weaver and the Cincinnati Reds at Minute Maid Park, Sunday at 2:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Reds.

Mauricio Dubon Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

Game Day: Sunday, June 18, 2023

Sunday, June 18, 2023 Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET Stadium: Minute Maid Park

Reds Starter: Luke Weaver

TV Channel: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Mauricio Dubon At The Plate

Dubon is batting .290 with 14 doubles, a triple, three home runs and eight walks.

Among qualifying hitters, he ranks 22nd in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 112th and he is 106th in slugging.

In 74.5% of his 55 games this season, Dubon has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 18 multi-hit games.

He has hit a long ball in three games this year (5.5%), homering in 1.3% of his trips to the dish.

Dubon has driven in a run in 13 games this year (23.6%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

In 29 of 55 games this year, he has scored, and seven of those games included multiple runs.

Mauricio Dubon Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 25 GP 29 .263 AVG .311 .279 OBP .344 .333 SLG .459 5 XBH 13 1 HR 2 5 RBI 10 12/3 K/BB 19/5 1 SB 4

Reds Pitching Rankings