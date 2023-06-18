Jeremy Pena -- with a slugging percentage of .341 in his past 10 games (including zero home runs) -- will be in action for the Houston Astros against the Cincinnati Reds, with Luke Weaver on the mound, on June 18 at 2:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Reds.

Jeremy Pena Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

Game Day: Sunday, June 18, 2023

Sunday, June 18, 2023 Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET Stadium: Minute Maid Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Reds Starter: Luke Weaver

Luke Weaver TV Channel: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Jeremy Pena At The Plate

Pena is hitting .256 with 16 doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 13 walks.

Pena is batting .364 during his last outings and is on a five-game hitting streak.

Pena has gotten a hit in 43 of 65 games this season (66.2%), with more than one hit on 18 occasions (27.7%).

He has hit a home run in 12.3% of his games this season, and 2.9% of his trips to the dish.

In 29.2% of his games this year, Pena has driven in at least one run. In seven of those games (10.8%) he recorded more than one RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

In 44.6% of his games this season (29 of 65), he has scored, and in six of those games (9.2%) he has scored more than once.

Jeremy Pena Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 35 GP 30 .224 AVG .290 .293 OBP .326 .381 SLG .460 12 XBH 13 4 HR 4 14 RBI 13 26/8 K/BB 36/5 6 SB 1

Reds Pitching Rankings