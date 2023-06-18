Top Player Prop Bets for Astros vs. Reds on June 18, 2023
Published: Jun. 18, 2023 at 5:50 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Player prop betting options for Kyle Tucker, Jonathan India and others are available in the Houston Astros-Cincinnati Reds matchup at Minute Maid Park on Sunday, starting at 2:10 PM ET.
Astros vs. Reds Game Info
- When: Sunday, June 18, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET
- Where: Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas
- How to Watch on TV: SportsNet SW
Discover More About This Game
MLB Props Today: Houston Astros
Kyle Tucker Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)
Tucker Stats
- Tucker has 70 hits with 14 doubles, nine home runs, 30 walks and 40 RBI. He's also stolen 12 bases.
- He's slashed .281/.352/.446 so far this year.
Tucker Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Reds
|Jun. 17
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|vs. Reds
|Jun. 16
|2-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|vs. Nationals
|Jun. 15
|3-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|4
|0
|vs. Nationals
|Jun. 14
|2-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|vs. Nationals
|Jun. 13
|1-for-3
|1
|1
|1
|4
|0
Alex Bregman Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)
Bregman Stats
- Alex Bregman has eight doubles, a triple, nine home runs, 38 walks and 39 RBI (63 total hits). He has stolen two bases.
- He's slashed .234/.332/.372 on the season.
Bregman Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Reds
|Jun. 17
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Reds
|Jun. 16
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Nationals
|Jun. 15
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Nationals
|Jun. 14
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Nationals
|Jun. 13
|2-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
MLB Props Today: Cincinnati Reds
Jonathan India Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -196)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +220)
India Stats
- India has 74 hits with 17 doubles, nine home runs, 29 walks and 38 RBI. He's also stolen 11 bases.
- He's slashed .272/.356/.434 on the year.
India Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Astros
|Jun. 17
|1-for-5
|1
|1
|2
|4
|0
|at Astros
|Jun. 16
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Royals
|Jun. 14
|2-for-4
|1
|1
|2
|6
|0
|at Royals
|Jun. 13
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Royals
|Jun. 12
|2-for-5
|0
|0
|2
|2
|0
Spencer Steer Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -169)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +180)
Steer Stats
- Spencer Steer has collected 70 hits with 17 doubles, two triples, nine home runs and 29 walks. He has driven in 37 runs with six stolen bases.
- He has a slash line of .278/.360/.468 so far this year.
Steer Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Astros
|Jun. 17
|2-for-4
|2
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Astros
|Jun. 16
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|at Royals
|Jun. 14
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|4
|0
|at Royals
|Jun. 13
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|at Royals
|Jun. 12
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
