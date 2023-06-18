How to Watch the Astros vs. Reds Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for June 18
Stuart Fairchild and Jose Altuve hit the field when the Cincinnati Reds and Houston Astros meet on Sunday at Minute Maid Park.
Astros vs. Reds Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Sunday, June 18, 2023
- Time: 2:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: SportsNet SW
- Location: Houston, Texas
- Venue: Minute Maid Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Astros Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Astros average 1.1 home runs per game to rank 16th in MLB action with 80 total home runs.
- Houston is 15th in MLB with a .398 slugging percentage.
- The Astros have the 18th-ranked batting average in the majors (.244).
- Houston ranks 17th in runs scored with 314 (4.4 per game).
- The Astros are 21st in baseball with an on-base percentage of .314.
- The Astros strike out 8.1 times per game to rank eighth in baseball.
- The 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by Houston's pitching staff ranks sixth in MLB.
- Houston's 3.32 team ERA ranks first across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Astros pitchers combine for the No. 7 WHIP in MLB (1.244).
Astros Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Astros are sending Ronel Blanco (1-0) to the mound to make his third start of the season.
- In his last appearance on Wednesday, June 7, the righty threw six innings against the Toronto Blue Jays, allowing two earned runs while surrendering three hits.
- Blanco will try to go five or more innings for his third straight appearance. He's averaging 2.1 frames per outing.
Astros Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Astros Starter
|Opponent Starter
|6/13/2023
|Nationals
|W 6-1
|Home
|Hunter Brown
|Patrick Corbin
|6/14/2023
|Nationals
|W 5-4
|Home
|Framber Valdez
|Josiah Gray
|6/15/2023
|Nationals
|L 4-1
|Home
|Cristian Javier
|MacKenzie Gore
|6/16/2023
|Reds
|L 2-1
|Home
|J.P. France
|Andrew Abbott
|6/17/2023
|Reds
|L 10-3
|Home
|Brandon Bielak
|Hunter Greene
|6/18/2023
|Reds
|-
|Home
|Ronel Blanco
|Luke Weaver
|6/19/2023
|Mets
|-
|Home
|Hunter Brown
|Max Scherzer
|6/20/2023
|Mets
|-
|Home
|Framber Valdez
|Justin Verlander
|6/21/2023
|Mets
|-
|Home
|Cristian Javier
|Tylor Megill
|6/23/2023
|Dodgers
|-
|Away
|J.P. France
|-
|6/24/2023
|Dodgers
|-
|Away
|Brandon Bielak
|Bobby Miller
