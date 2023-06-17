Yainer Diaz -- with a slugging percentage of .600 in his past 10 games, including six extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Houston Astros against the Cincinnati Reds, with Hunter Greene on the mound, on June 17 at 4:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Reds.

Yainer Diaz Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

Game Day: Saturday, June 17, 2023

Saturday, June 17, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: Minute Maid Park

Minute Maid Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Reds Starter: Hunter Greene

Hunter Greene TV Channel: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Looking to place a prop bet on Yainer Diaz? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Yainer Diaz At The Plate

Diaz is hitting .258 with seven doubles, four home runs and three walks.

Diaz has picked up a hit in 56.3% of his 32 games this year, with more than one hit in 15.6% of them.

In 12.5% of his games this year, he has homered, and 3.8% of his trips to the dish.

Diaz has driven in a run in 10 games this year (31.3%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.

He has scored in 13 of 32 games so far this season.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Yainer Diaz Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 14 GP 18 .275 AVG .246 .302 OBP .258 .550 SLG .386 5 XBH 6 3 HR 1 6 RBI 4 7/1 K/BB 12/2 0 SB 0

Reds Pitching Rankings