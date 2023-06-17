The Seattle Storm (2-7), on Saturday, June 17, 2023 at College Park Center, go up against the Dallas Wings (5-5). The game begins at 2:00 PM ET on CBS.

In this article, you will find odds and spreads for the Wings vs. Storm matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Click on our link to sign up for a free trial of Fubo, and start watching live sports without cable today!

Wings vs. Storm Game Info

  • Game Day: Saturday, June 17, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: CBS
  • Location: Arlington, Texas
  • Arena: College Park Center

Wings vs. Storm Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup listed on individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Wings Moneyline Storm Moneyline
DraftKings Wings (-8) 164 -330 +275 Bet on this game with DraftKings
BetMGM Wings (-8.5) 164.5 -350 +260 Bet on this game with BetMGM
PointsBet Wings (-8.5) 164.5 -400 +280 Bet on this game with PointsBet

Wings vs. Storm Betting Trends

  • The Wings have won four games against the spread this season, while failing to cover five times.
  • The Storm have compiled a 5-3-0 ATS record so far this season.
  • Seattle has been an underdog by 8.5 points or more three times this season, and covered the spread in two of those matchups.
  • In the Wings' games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total four times.
  • In the Storm's chances this year, the combined scoring has gone over the point total three times.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.