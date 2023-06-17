Who are the probable pitchers lined up to start on Saturday? Below, we list every starting pitching matchup for the day, which includes Lucas Giolito toeing the rubber for the White Sox, and Logan Gilbert getting the nod for the Mariners.

Keep scrolling to find the likely starting pitchers for every game on the calendar for June 17.

Today's Probable Starting Pitchers

Tigers at Twins Probable Pitchers

The Detroit Tigers will send Joey Wentz (1-6) to the mound as they play the Twins, who will give the start to Jose De Leon (0-1) when the clubs meet Saturday.

DET: Wentz MIN: De León 13 (56 IP) Games/IP 10 (14 IP) 7.23 ERA 3.86 7.7 K/9 9.6

Orioles at Cubs Probable Pitchers

The Baltimore Orioles will send Kyle Gibson (8-3) to the mound as they take on the Cubs, who will hand the ball to Justin Steele (6-2) when the clubs face off Saturday.

BAL: Gibson CHC: Steele 14 (83 IP) Games/IP 12 (68 IP) 3.90 ERA 2.65 6.3 K/9 7.7

Vegas Odds for Orioles at Cubs

CHC Odds to Win: -130

-130 BAL Odds to Win: +105

+105 Total: 8 runs

Marlins at Nationals Probable Pitchers

The Miami Marlins will send Braxton Garrett (2-2) to the mound as they play the Nationals, who will counter with Jake Irvin (1-3) for the matchup between the clubs on Saturday.

MIA: Garrett WSH: Irvin 13 (63.2 IP) Games/IP 7 (31 IP) 4.10 ERA 6.10 9.8 K/9 6.7

Vegas Odds for Marlins at Nationals

MIA Odds to Win: -155

-155 WSH Odds to Win: +125

+125 Total: 9.5 runs

Blue Jays at Rangers Probable Pitchers

The Toronto Blue Jays will send Kevin Gausman (6-3) to the mound as they take on the Rangers, who will hand the ball to Dane Dunning (5-1) for the game between the teams Saturday.

TOR: Gausman TEX: Dunning 15 (92.2 IP) Games/IP 15 (58.2 IP) 3.01 ERA 2.91 11.8 K/9 5.5

Phillies at Athletics Probable Pitchers

The Philadelphia Phillies will send Cristopher Sanchez (0-0) to the hill as they play the Athletics, who will counter with James Kaprielian (2-6) for the game between the clubs on Saturday.

PHI: Sanchez OAK: Kaprielian 0 (0 IP) Games/IP 12 (49.2 IP) - ERA 6.89 - K/9 7.8

Vegas Odds for Phillies at Athletics

PHI Odds to Win: -175

-175 OAK Odds to Win: +145

+145 Total: 9 runs

Pirates at Brewers Probable Pitchers

The Pittsburgh Pirates will send Mitch Keller (8-2) to the bump as they take on the Brewers, who will counter with Wade Miley (3-2) when the clubs play Saturday.

PIT: Keller MIL: Miley 14 (87 IP) Games/IP 8 (41.2 IP) 3.41 ERA 3.67 10.4 K/9 5.2

Vegas Odds for Pirates at Brewers

MIL Odds to Win: -110

-110 PIT Odds to Win: -110

-110 Total: 8.5 runs

White Sox at Mariners Probable Pitchers

The Chicago White Sox will send Giolito (5-4) to the mound as they take on the Mariners, who will counter with Gilbert (4-4) when the teams play Saturday.

CHW: Giolito SEA: Gilbert 14 (81.1 IP) Games/IP 13 (74 IP) 3.54 ERA 4.38 9.3 K/9 9.9

Vegas Odds for White Sox at Mariners

SEA Odds to Win: -155

-155 CHW Odds to Win: +125

+125 Total: 7 runs

Reds at Astros Probable Pitchers

The Cincinnati Reds will send Hunter Greene (1-4) to the mound as they take on the Astros, who will look to Brandon Bielak (3-3) for the matchup between the clubs Saturday.

CIN: Greene HOU: Bielak 13 (67.1 IP) Games/IP 8 (42.2 IP) 4.01 ERA 4.01 13.0 K/9 7.2

Vegas Odds for Reds at Astros

HOU Odds to Win: -130

-130 CIN Odds to Win: +105

+105 Total: 8.5 runs

Rockies at Braves Probable Pitchers

The Colorado Rockies will send Connor Seabold (1-2) to the mound as they play the Braves, who will hand the ball to Bryce Elder (4-1) when the teams face off on Saturday.

COL: Seabold ATL: Elder 15 (53.2 IP) Games/IP 13 (77 IP) 4.70 ERA 2.69 7.0 K/9 7.6

Vegas Odds for Rockies at Braves

ATL Odds to Win: -300

-300 COL Odds to Win: +240

+240 Total: 10 runs

Angels at Royals Probable Pitchers

The Los Angeles Angels will send Griffin Canning (5-2) to the bump as they play the Royals, who will look to Mike Mayers (1-2) for the matchup between the clubs on Saturday.

LAA: Canning KC: Mayers 10 (53.1 IP) Games/IP 5 (21.1 IP) 4.56 ERA 5.06 8.4 K/9 6.8

Cardinals at Mets Probable Pitchers

The St. Louis Cardinals will send Adam Wainwright (2-1) to the mound as they face the Mets, who will hand the ball to Kodai Senga (6-3) for the matchup between the teams Saturday.

STL: Wainwright NYM: Senga 7 (37.1 IP) Games/IP 12 (64.2 IP) 5.79 ERA 3.34 5.1 K/9 11.0

Vegas Odds for Cardinals at Mets

NYM Odds to Win: -150

-150 STL Odds to Win: +125

+125 Total: 8.5 runs

Yankees at Red Sox Probable Pitchers

The New York Yankees will send Clarke Schmidt (2-6) to the hill as they play the Red Sox, who will look to Brayan Bello (3-4) when the teams play Saturday.

NYY: Schmidt BOS: Bello 14 (67 IP) Games/IP 10 (52.1 IP) 4.70 ERA 3.78 9.4 K/9 8.4

Vegas Odds for Yankees at Red Sox

BOS Odds to Win: -130

-130 NYY Odds to Win: +105

+105 Total: 9 runs

Rays at Padres Probable Pitchers

The Tampa Bay Rays will send Zach Eflin (8-2) to the mound as they face the Padres, who will hand the ball to Blake Snell (2-6) for the game between the teams Saturday.

TB: Eflin SD: Snell 12 (71.1 IP) Games/IP 13 (69 IP) 3.28 ERA 3.91 9.1 K/9 10.6

Vegas Odds for Rays at Padres

TB Odds to Win: -115

-115 SD Odds to Win: -105

-105 Total: 8 runs

Giants at Dodgers Probable Pitchers

The San Francisco Giants will play the Dodgers, who will counter with Bobby Miller (3-0) for the game between the teams Saturday.

SF: TBD LAD: Miller - Games/IP 4 (23 IP) - ERA 0.78 - K/9 9.0

Guardians at Diamondbacks Probable Pitchers

The Cleveland Guardians will send Shane Bieber (5-3) to the mound as they face the Diamondbacks, who will counter with Tommy Henry (3-1) when the clubs face off on Saturday.

CLE: Bieber ARI: Henry 14 (87.2 IP) Games/IP 10 (50 IP) 3.29 ERA 4.86 6.6 K/9 5.9

Vegas Odds for Guardians at Diamondbacks

CLE Odds to Win: -130

-130 ARI Odds to Win: +105

+105 Total: 8.5 runs

