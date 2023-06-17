Jacob Meyers Player Prop Bets: Astros vs. Reds - June 17
Published: Jun. 17, 2023 at 12:25 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
The Houston Astros and Jacob Meyers (.333 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), battle starting pitcher Hunter Greene and the Cincinnati Reds at Minute Maid Park, Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Nationals.
Jacob Meyers Game Info & Props vs. the Reds
- Game Day: Saturday, June 17, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Reds Starter: Hunter Greene
- TV Channel: SportsNet SW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)
Jacob Meyers At The Plate
- Meyers has nine doubles, a triple, six home runs and 16 walks while hitting .236.
- Meyers has picked up a hit in 29 of 52 games this season, with multiple hits 10 times.
- He has hit a long ball in 11.5% of his games this season, and 3.1% of his trips to the dish.
- Meyers has picked up an RBI in 13 games this season (25.0%), with two or more RBI in six of those contests (11.5%).
- He has scored in 20 of 52 games (38.5%), including multiple runs twice.
Jacob Meyers Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|27
|GP
|25
|.193
|AVG
|.279
|.297
|OBP
|.333
|.364
|SLG
|.442
|7
|XBH
|9
|4
|HR
|2
|9
|RBI
|12
|30/12
|K/BB
|24/4
|1
|SB
|2
Reds Pitching Rankings
- The 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Reds pitching staff ranks 12th in the league.
- The Reds' 4.91 team ERA ranks 27th across all league pitching staffs.
- The Reds rank 22nd in baseball in home runs allowed (87 total, 1.2 per game).
- Greene (1-4) gets the starting nod for the Reds in his 14th start of the season. He has a 4.01 ERA in 67 1/3 innings pitched, with 97 strikeouts.
- The right-hander's last time out was on Sunday against the St. Louis Cardinals, when he tossed 5 1/3 innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up six hits.
- The 23-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.01, with 13 strikeouts per nine innings, in 13 games this season. Opponents have a .241 batting average against him.
