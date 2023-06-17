After claiming a win in the PGA Championship in his most recent tournament, Brooks Koepka is ready to compete in the 2023 U.S. Open at The Los Angeles Country Club in Los Angeles, California from June 15-18.

Looking to place a wager on Koepka at the U.S. Open this week? Read on for the betting odds and stats you can use before you make your picks.

Brooks Koepka Insights

Koepka has finished below par on seven occasions, completed his day bogey-free once and finished 10 rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 18 rounds played.

He has recorded the best score of the day in four of his last 18 rounds, while scoring among the top five in six rounds and the top 10 on seven occasions.

Koepka has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in six of his last 18 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day seven times.

Koepka has finished first once and has two top-five finishes in his past five tournaments.

Looking at the past five tournaments he has entered, he made the cut four times.

In his past five tournaments, Koepka finished within three shots of the leader once and five or fewer strokes back twice. He carded a score better than average twice.

Koepka is aiming for his third consecutive top-five finish this week.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 4 19 -2 281 1 3 2 2 $4.8M

U.S. Open Insights and Stats

Koepka has five top-five finishes, including two wins, in his previous nine appearances at this event. His average finishing position has been 12th.

Koepka has made the cut eight times in his previous nine entries in this event.

Koepka finished 55th on the leaderboard in his previous appearance at this event, in 2022.

At 7,423 yards, The Los Angeles Country Club is set up as a par-70 for this event. In the past year, tournaments on the PGA Tour have been played on courses with an average distance of 7,259 yards.

The average course Koepka has played in the past year has been 63 yards shorter than the 7,423 yards The Los Angeles Country Club will be at for this event.

Koepka's Last Time Out

Koepka was in the 75th percentile on par 3s at the PGA Championship, with an average of par on the 16 par-3 holes.

He averaged 3.88 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 48) at the PGA Championship, which was strong enough to place him in the 100th percentile among all competitors on par 4s (the tournament average was 4.18).

On the eight par-5 holes at the PGA Championship, Koepka shot better than 85% of the golfers (averaging 4.63 strokes).

Koepka shot better on par 3s than most players his last time out, recording a birdie or better on three of 16 par-3s at the PGA Championship (the other competitors averaged 1.3).

On the 16 par-3s at the PGA Championship, Koepka carded three bogeys or worse (more than the field average of 2.8).

Koepka's 12 birdies or better on the 48 par-4s at the PGA Championship were more than the field average (4.5).

In that last competition, Koepka carded a bogey or worse on six of 48 par-4s (the field averaged 9.7).

Koepka ended the PGA Championship outperforming the field's average of birdies or better on par-5s (1.3) with three on the eight par-5 holes.

The field at the PGA Championship averaged one bogey or worse on the eight par-5s, but Koepka finished without one.

U.S. Open Time and Date Info

Date: June 15-18, 2023

June 15-18, 2023 Course: The Los Angeles Country Club

The Los Angeles Country Club Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Par: 70 / 7,423 yards

70 / 7,423 yards Koepka Odds to Win: +1100 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

