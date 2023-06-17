Jonathan India and the Cincinnati Reds are ready for a matchup with Alex Bregman and the Houston Astros on Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.

Astros vs. Reds Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, June 17, 2023

Saturday, June 17, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV Channel: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Minute Maid Park

Astros Batting & Pitching Performance

The Astros rank 17th in MLB play with 78 home runs. They average 1.1 per game.

Houston's .397 slugging percentage is 19th in baseball.

The Astros have the 18th-ranked batting average in the majors (.245).

Houston has the No. 17 offense in MLB action, scoring 4.4 runs per game (311 total runs).

The Astros' .314 on-base percentage ranks 21st in baseball.

The Astros strike out 8.1 times per game, the eighth-best mark in baseball.

Houston's pitching staff is sixth in MLB with a collective 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings.

Houston has the first-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.24).

The Astros have the sixth-lowest WHIP in baseball (1.228).

Astros Probable Starting Pitcher

Brandon Bielak gets the start for the Astros, his eighth of the season. He is 3-3 with a 4.01 ERA and 34 strikeouts in 42 2/3 innings pitched.

The right-hander last pitched on Sunday against the Cleveland Guardians, when he tossed five innings, allowing five earned runs while giving up nine hits.

Bielak is trying to pick up his second quality start of the year.

Bielak will look to extend a seven-game streak of pitching five or more innings (he's averaging 5.3 frames per appearance).

He has not had an outing so far in which he did not give up at least one earned run.

Astros Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Astros Starter Opponent Starter 6/11/2023 Guardians L 5-0 Away Brandon Bielak Shane Bieber 6/13/2023 Nationals W 6-1 Home Hunter Brown Patrick Corbin 6/14/2023 Nationals W 5-4 Home Framber Valdez Josiah Gray 6/15/2023 Nationals L 4-1 Home Cristian Javier MacKenzie Gore 6/16/2023 Reds L 2-1 Home J.P. France Andrew Abbott 6/17/2023 Reds - Home Brandon Bielak Hunter Greene 6/18/2023 Reds - Home Ronel Blanco Luke Weaver 6/19/2023 Mets - Home Hunter Brown Max Scherzer 6/20/2023 Mets - Home Framber Valdez Justin Verlander 6/21/2023 Mets - Home Cristian Javier Tylor Megill 6/23/2023 Dodgers - Away J.P. France -

