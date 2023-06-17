The Houston Astros and Alex Bregman (.233 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), take on starter Hunter Greene and the Cincinnati Reds at Minute Maid Park, Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Reds.

Alex Bregman Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

Reds Starter: Hunter Greene

Hunter Greene TV Channel: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Discover More About This Game

Alex Bregman At The Plate

Bregman is hitting .237 with eight doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 37 walks.

Bregman has picked up a hit in 63.8% of his 69 games this year, with multiple hits in 23.2% of them.

Looking at the 69 games he has played this year, he's homered in nine of them (13.0%), and in 2.9% of his trips to the plate.

Bregman has driven in a run in 26 games this year (37.7%), including nine games with more than one RBI (13.0%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

In 44.9% of his games this season (31 of 69), he has scored, and in five of those games (7.2%) he has scored more than once.

Alex Bregman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 36 GP 33 .239 AVG .235 .335 OBP .331 .366 SLG .386 7 XBH 11 5 HR 4 19 RBI 20 21/18 K/BB 18/19 1 SB 0

Reds Pitching Rankings