The Houston Astros (39-30) and Cincinnati Reds (34-35) square off in the first of a three-game series on Friday at Minute Maid Park, at 8:10 PM ET. The Astros are coming off a series victory over the Nationals, and the Reds a series win over the Royals.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Astros will send J.P. France (2-1) to the mound, while Andrew Abbott (2-0) will take the ball for the Reds.

Astros vs. Reds Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Friday, June 16, 2023

8:10 PM ET TV: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Minute Maid Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: France - HOU (2-1, 3.54 ERA) vs Abbott - CIN (2-0, 0.00 ERA)

Explore More About This Game

Astros Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: J.P. France

France (2-1) will take the mound for the Astros, his eighth start of the season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Saturday, when he threw 6 2/3 innings against the Cleveland Guardians, giving up three earned runs while allowing seven hits.

The 28-year-old has pitched in seven games this season with a 3.54 ERA and 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings with a batting average against of .242.

He's going for his third straight quality start.

France has four starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has made seven appearances and finished one of them without allowing an earned run.

Reds Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Andrew Abbott

The Reds are sending Abbott (2-0) to make his third start of the season.

In his most recent appearance on Saturday, the left-hander threw 5 2/3 scoreless innings against the St. Louis Cardinals while surrendering five hits.

In two games this season, he has a .00 ERA and 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings while opponents are hitting .150 against him.

Abbott heads into this game with one quality start under his belt this season.

Abbott will look to go five or more innings for his third straight start. He's averaging 5.6 frames per outing.

He will try for his third straight outing without giving up an earned run.

