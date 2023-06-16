When the Houston Astros (39-30) and Cincinnati Reds (34-35) match up at Minute Maid Park on Friday, June 16, J.P. France will get the ball for the Astros, while the Reds will send Andrew Abbott to the mound. The game will begin at 8:10 PM ET.

The Astros are the favorite in this one, at -175, while the underdog Reds have +145 odds to win. An 8.5-run over/under is set in this matchup.

Astros vs. Reds Time and TV Channel

Friday, June 16, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Minute Maid Park

Minute Maid Park Probable Pitchers: France - HOU (2-1, 3.54 ERA) vs Abbott - CIN (2-0, 0.00 ERA)

Astros vs. Reds Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed at different sportsbooks.

Explore More About This Game

Astros vs. Reds Betting Trends and Insights

The Astros have won 27, or 57.4%, of the 47 games they've played as favorites this season.

When playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -175 or shorter, the Astros have a record of 15-7 (68.2%).

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Houston has a 63.6% chance to win.

The Astros were the moneyline favorite in four of their last 10 games, and they went 2-2 in those matchups.

In its last 10 matchups -- all had a set run total -- Houston and its opponents combined to go over the total four times.

The Reds have been underdogs in 51 games this season and have come away with the win 23 times (45.1%) in those contests.

This season, the Reds have come away with a win six times in 15 chances when named as an underdog of at least +145 or worse on the moneyline.

The Reds have played as underdogs in six of their past 10 games and have gone 4-2 in those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, Cincinnati and its opponents are 6-4-0 in the last 10 games with a total.

Astros vs. Reds Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Jose Altuve 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+350) 0.5 (+160) José Abreu 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+130) Alex Bregman 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+160) Mauricio Dubon 1.5 (+145) 1.5 (-115) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+170) Jeremy Pena 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+150)

Astros Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series +700 4th 1st Win AL West -120 - 1st

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.