Astros vs. Reds Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - June 16
Friday's contest features the Houston Astros (39-30) and the Cincinnati Reds (34-35) clashing at Minute Maid Park (on June 16) at 8:10 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 5-4 victory for the Astros.
The Astros will call on J.P. France (2-1) versus the Reds and Andrew Abbott (2-0).
Astros vs. Reds Game Info & Odds
- When: Friday, June 16, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET
- Where: Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas
- How to Watch on TV: SportsNet SW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Astros vs. Reds Score Prediction
Our prediction for this matchup is Astros 5, Reds 4.
Total Prediction for Astros vs. Reds
- Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs
Astros Performance Insights
- The Astros have played as the favorite in four of their past 10 games and have won two of those contests.
- In its last 10 games with a total, Houston and its opponents have combined to hit the over four times.
- The Astros covered in its most recent game with a spread.
- This season, the Astros have been favored 47 times and won 27, or 57.4%, of those games.
- Houston has a record of 15-7, a 68.2% win rate, when favored by -175 or more by sportsbooks this season.
- The Astros have a 63.6% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.
- Houston has scored the 15th-most runs in the majors this season with 310 (4.5 per game).
- The Astros have the first-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.26).
Astros Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|June 10
|@ Guardians
|W 6-4
|J.P. France vs Triston McKenzie
|June 11
|@ Guardians
|L 5-0
|Brandon Bielak vs Shane Bieber
|June 13
|Nationals
|W 6-1
|Hunter Brown vs Patrick Corbin
|June 14
|Nationals
|W 5-4
|Framber Valdez vs Josiah Gray
|June 15
|Nationals
|L 4-1
|Cristian Javier vs MacKenzie Gore
|June 16
|Reds
|-
|J.P. France vs Andrew Abbott
|June 17
|Reds
|-
|Brandon Bielak vs Hunter Greene
|June 18
|Reds
|-
|Hunter Brown vs Luke Weaver
|June 19
|Mets
|-
|Framber Valdez vs Max Scherzer
|June 20
|Mets
|-
|Cristian Javier vs Justin Verlander
|June 21
|Mets
|-
|J.P. France vs Tylor Megill
