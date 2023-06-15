Competitors will hit the links at the 7,423-yard, par-70 The Los Angeles Country Club for the first round of the 2023 U.S. Open in Los Angeles, California on Thursday, June 15, with a purse of $15M on the line. Matthew Fitzpatrick is the defending champ at the tournament.

Sign up for Fubo and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!

How to Watch the 2023 U.S. Open

Start Time: 9:45 AM ET

9:45 AM ET Venue: The Los Angeles Country Club

The Los Angeles Country Club Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Par/Distance: Par 70/7,423 yards

Par 70/7,423 yards Wednesday TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Thursday TV: ESPN, Golf Channel, Next Level Sports, Pac-12 Networks, USA Network

ESPN, Golf Channel, Next Level Sports, Pac-12 Networks, USA Network Friday TV: CBS, ESPN, Golf Channel, Next Level Sports, USA Network

CBS, ESPN, Golf Channel, Next Level Sports, USA Network Saturday TV: CBS, CW, ESPN, Golf Channel, NBC, Next Level Sports

CBS, CW, ESPN, Golf Channel, NBC, Next Level Sports Sunday TV: CBS, CW, ESPN, Golf Channel, NBC, SECN

CBS, CW, ESPN, Golf Channel, NBC, SECN Monday TV: Golf Channel, Pac-12 Networks

Golf Channel, Pac-12 Networks Tuesday TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Live Stream: Watch this tournament on Fubo!

Sign up for ESPN+ to get access to PGA Tour Live, which broadcasts the main feed, featured holes and marquee groups from over 35 events per year! Plus, get tons of other live sports, original shows and the full "30 for 30" library. Sign up today!

U.S. Open Top-Ranked Participants

World Rank Scottie Scheffler 1st Jon Rahm 2nd Rory McIlroy 3rd Rory McIlroy 3rd Viktor Hovland 5th

Want to place a bet on the U.S. Open? Use our link for a special offer when you sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook!

U.S. Open Notable Pairings & Tee Times

Time Start Group 11:24 AM ET Hole 10 Xander Schauffele, Viktor Hovland, Jon Rahm 11:13 AM ET Hole 1 Scottie Scheffler, Max Homa, Collin Morikawa 4:54 PM ET Hole 1 Brooks Koepka, Rory McIlroy, Rory McIlroy, Hideki Matsuyama 4:32 PM ET Hole 10 Keith Mitchell, Sam Burns, Dustin Johnson 11:02 AM ET Hole 1 Gary Woodland, Corey Conners, Corey Conners, Adam Scott 3:59 PM ET Hole 1 Harris English, Adrian Meronk, Joaquin Niemann 4:21 PM ET Hole 1 Kurt Kitayama, Cameron Davis, Russell Henley 10:40 AM ET Hole 1 Shane Lowry, Shane Lowry, Justin Thomas, Tommy Fleetwood, Tommy Fleetwood 10:40 AM ET Hole 10 Tyrrell Hatton, Bryson DeChambeau, Francesco Molinari, Tyrrell Hatton 10:51 AM ET Hole 10 Sergio Garcia, Tom Hoge, Sepp Straka

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.