The Houston Astros and Jose Altuve, who went 1-for-3 last time in action, battle MacKenzie Gore and the Washington Nationals at Minute Maid Park, Thursday at 8:10 PM ET.

Jose Altuve Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

Game Day: Thursday, June 15, 2023

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Minute Maid Park

Nationals Starter: MacKenzie Gore

MacKenzie Gore TV Channel: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Explore More About This Game

Jose Altuve At The Plate

Altuve is batting .269 with five doubles, two home runs and 10 walks.

Altuve is batting .286 during his last games and is on a four-game hitting streak.

Altuve has gotten a hit in 12 of 17 games this season (70.6%), including five multi-hit games (29.4%).

He has hit a home run in two of 17 games played this year, and in 2.6% of his plate appearances.

In four games this year, Altuve has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

He has scored in 64.7% of his games this season, with two or more runs scored in 17.6%.

Jose Altuve Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 9 GP 8 .200 AVG .324 .400 OBP .342 .333 SLG .514 2 XBH 5 1 HR 1 6 RBI 1 9/9 K/BB 7/1 1 SB 2

Nationals Pitching Rankings