Astros vs. Nationals Probable Starting Pitchers Today - June 15
The Houston Astros (39-29) aim to sweep a three-game series versus the Washington Nationals (26-40), at 8:10 PM ET on Thursday.
This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Astros will send Cristian Javier (7-1) to the mound, while MacKenzie Gore (3-5) will take the ball for the Nationals.
Astros vs. Nationals Pitcher Matchup Info
- Date: Thursday, June 15, 2023
- Time: 8:10 PM ET
- TV: SportsNet SW
- Location: Houston, Texas
- Venue: Minute Maid Park
- Probable Pitchers: Javier - HOU (7-1, 3.13 ERA) vs Gore - WSH (3-5, 4.04 ERA)
Astros Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Cristian Javier
- Javier (7-1) will take to the mound for the Astros and make his 14th start of the season.
- The right-hander last pitched on Friday, when he gave up four earned runs and allowed seven hits in five innings against the Cleveland Guardians.
- The 26-year-old has an ERA of 3.13 and 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings, with a batting average against of .218 in 13 games this season.
- In 13 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in seven of them.
- Javier has 13 starts in a row of five innings or more.
- He has allowed at least one earned run in every appearance this season.
Nationals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: MacKenzie Gore
- The Nationals will send Gore (3-5) out to make his 14th start of the season. He is 3-5 with a 4.04 ERA and 83 strikeouts in 69 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Saturday, the left-hander threw five innings against the Atlanta Braves, giving up five earned runs while surrendering four hits.
- The 24-year-old has an ERA of 4.04, with 10.8 strikeouts per nine innings in 13 games this season. Opponents are hitting .256 against him.
- Gore enters this outing with six quality starts under his belt this year.
- Gore will try to last five or more innings for his fourth straight appearance. He's averaging 5.3 innings per outing.
- In one of his 13 total appearances this season he has not allowed an earned run.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 24-year-old's 4.04 ERA ranks 42nd, 1.391 WHIP ranks 56th, and 10.8 K/9 ranks fourth.
