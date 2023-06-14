The Dallas Wings (5-4) will be trying to build on a four-game home winning streak when taking on the Los Angeles Sparks (4-4) on Wednesday, June 14, 2023 at College Park Center. It airs at 1:00 PM ET on NBA TV and BSSW.

Wings vs. Sparks Game Info

Game Day: Wednesday, June 14, 2023

Wednesday, June 14, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV: Bally Sports

Bally Sports Arena: College Park Center

Key Stats for Wings vs. Sparks

Dallas puts up only 4.4 more points per game (86.3) than Los Angeles gives up (81.9).

Dallas is shooting 39.9% from the field this season, 4.4 percentage points lower than the 44.3% Los Angeles allows to opponents.

Dallas' 29.5% three-point shooting percentage this season is 2.1 percentage points lower than opponents of Los Angeles have shot from beyond the arc (31.6%).

The Wings have put together a 2-1 record in games this season when the team connects on more than 31.6% of their three-point shots.

Dallas averages 38.4 rebounds per game, outrebounding Los Angeles by 6.0 boards per contest.

Wings Injuries