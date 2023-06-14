Mauricio Dubon Player Prop Bets: Astros vs. Nationals - June 14
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 4:23 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Houston Astros, including Mauricio Dubon and his .500 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including five extra-base hits but no homers), battle starting pitcher Josiah Gray and the Washington Nationals at Minute Maid Park, Wednesday at 8:10 PM ET.
He notched a home run while going 1-for-5 in his previous game against the Nationals.
Mauricio Dubon Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals
- Game Day: Wednesday, June 14, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Nationals Starter: Josiah Gray
- TV Channel: SportsNet SW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Mauricio Dubon At The Plate
- Dubon leads Houston with a slugging percentage of .410, fueled by 17 extra-base hits.
- He ranks 13th in batting average, 105th in on base percentage, and 103rd in slugging among the qualifying hitters in baseball.
- In 76.9% of his 52 games this season, Dubon has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 18 multi-hit games.
- He has hit a long ball in three games this season (5.8%), homering in 1.3% of his chances at the plate.
- Dubon has driven in a run in 13 games this year (25.0%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in 55.8% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 13.5%.
Mauricio Dubon Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|22
|GP
|29
|.278
|AVG
|.311
|.295
|OBP
|.344
|.344
|SLG
|.459
|4
|XBH
|13
|1
|HR
|2
|5
|RBI
|10
|9/3
|K/BB
|19/5
|1
|SB
|4
Nationals Pitching Rankings
- The Nationals pitching staff is 29th in the league with a collective 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Nationals have a 4.68 team ERA that ranks 25th among all league pitching staffs.
- Nationals pitchers combine to give up 90 total home runs at a rate of 1.4 per game (to rank 24th in the league).
- Gray makes the start for the Nationals, his 14th of the season. He is 4-5 with a 3.00 ERA and 61 strikeouts in 72 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Friday against the Atlanta Braves, the right-hander went five innings, allowing one earned run while surrendering two hits.
- The 25-year-old's 3.00 ERA ranks 14th, 1.403 WHIP ranks 57th, and 7.6 K/9 ranks 52nd among qualifying pitchers this season.
