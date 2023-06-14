Kyle Tucker and the Houston Astros will look to get the better of Josiah Gray, the Washington Nationals' named starter, on Wednesday at 8:10 PM ET.

Astros vs. Nationals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Wednesday, June 14, 2023

Wednesday, June 14, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV Channel: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Minute Maid Park

Astros Batting & Pitching Performance

The Astros rank 15th in MLB action with 76 home runs. They average 1.1 per game.

Houston is 17th in MLB, slugging .400.

The Astros rank 17th in MLB with a .246 batting average.

Houston is the 15th-highest scoring team in MLB action, averaging 4.5 runs per game (304 total).

The Astros' .316 on-base percentage ranks 21st in MLB.

The Astros strike out 8.2 times per game, the ninth-fewest average in the majors.

The 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by Houston's pitching staff ranks third in MLB.

Houston has a 3.30 team ERA that ranks first among all MLB pitching staffs.

Pitchers for the Astros combine for the No. 7-ranked WHIP in baseball (1.242).

Astros Probable Starting Pitcher

Framber Valdez gets the start for the Astros, his 14th of the season. He is 6-5 with a 2.36 ERA and 89 strikeouts in 84 2/3 innings pitched.

His most recent time out came on Thursday against the Toronto Blue Jays, when the left-hander went five innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing four hits.

Valdez is trying to record his 11th quality start of the year.

Valdez will try to extend a five-game streak of pitching five or more innings (he's averaging 6.5 innings per outing).

In three of his appearances this season he did not allow an earned run.

Astros Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Astros Starter Opponent Starter 6/8/2023 Blue Jays L 3-2 Away Framber Valdez José Berríos 6/9/2023 Guardians L 10-9 Away Cristian Javier Logan Allen 6/10/2023 Guardians W 6-4 Away J.P. France Triston McKenzie 6/11/2023 Guardians L 5-0 Away Brandon Bielak Shane Bieber 6/13/2023 Nationals W 6-1 Home Hunter Brown Patrick Corbin 6/14/2023 Nationals - Home Framber Valdez Josiah Gray 6/15/2023 Nationals - Home Cristian Javier MacKenzie Gore 6/16/2023 Reds - Home J.P. France Andrew Abbott 6/17/2023 Reds - Home Brandon Bielak Hunter Greene 6/18/2023 Reds - Home Hunter Brown Luke Weaver 6/19/2023 Mets - Home Framber Valdez Max Scherzer

