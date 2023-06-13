The Houston Astros, including Mauricio Dubon and his .467 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including four extra-base hits but no home run), battle starter Patrick Corbin and the Washington Nationals at Minute Maid Park, Tuesday at 8:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Guardians.

Mauricio Dubon Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

Game Day: Tuesday, June 13, 2023

Tuesday, June 13, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Minute Maid Park

Minute Maid Park

Nationals Starter: Patrick Corbin

TV Channel: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +135)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +135) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -111)

Mauricio Dubon At The Plate

Dubon has 13 doubles, a triple, two home runs and eight walks while hitting .300.

Among the qualifying batters in baseball, he ranks 12th in batting average, 99th in on-base percentage, and 104th in slugging.

In 76.5% of his games this season (39 of 51), Dubon has picked up at least one hit, and in 18 of those games (35.3%) he recorded at least two.

He has hit a long ball in two of 51 games played this year, and in 0.9% of his plate appearances.

In 12 games this year (23.5%), Dubon has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in 54.9% of his games this year (28 of 51), with two or more runs seven times (13.7%).

Mauricio Dubon Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 21 GP 29 .282 AVG .311 .300 OBP .344 .318 SLG .459 3 XBH 13 0 HR 2 4 RBI 10 9/3 K/BB 19/5 1 SB 4

Nationals Pitching Rankings