The Houston Astros, including Jeremy Pena (.370 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 59 points above season-long percentage), take on starting pitcher Patrick Corbin and the Washington Nationals at Minute Maid Park, Tuesday at 8:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Guardians.

Jeremy Pena Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

Game Day: Tuesday, June 13, 2023

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Minute Maid Park

Nationals Starter: Patrick Corbin

Patrick Corbin TV Channel: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Jeremy Pena At The Plate

Pena leads Houston in slugging percentage (.427) thanks to 25 extra-base hits.

Pena has had a hit in 40 of 62 games this season (64.5%), including multiple hits 18 times (29.0%).

He has homered in 12.9% of his games this season, and 3% of his chances at the plate.

Pena has had an RBI in 18 games this year (29.0%), including seven multi-RBI outings (11.3%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

In 46.8% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had six games with multiple runs (9.7%).

Jeremy Pena Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 32 GP 30 .221 AVG .290 .296 OBP .326 .393 SLG .460 12 XBH 13 4 HR 4 13 RBI 13 25/8 K/BB 36/5 5 SB 1

