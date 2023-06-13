Hunter Brown and Patrick Corbin are the projected starters when the Houston Astros and Washington Nationals play on Tuesday at Minute Maid Park.

Astros vs. Nationals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, June 13, 2023

Tuesday, June 13, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV Channel: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Minute Maid Park

Explore More About This Game

Astros Batting & Pitching Performance

The Astros are 16th in MLB play with 72 total home runs.

Houston ranks 18th in MLB with a .396 slugging percentage.

The Astros' .246 batting average ranks 17th in the majors.

Houston is the 15th-highest scoring team in baseball, averaging 4.5 runs per game (298 total).

The Astros rank 21st in MLB with an on-base percentage of .314.

The Astros strike out 8.2 times per game to rank ninth in baseball.

Houston's pitching staff is second in MLB with a collective 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings.

Houston has the top team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.34).

Pitchers for the Astros combine for the No. 7-ranked WHIP in the majors (1.246).

Astros Probable Starting Pitcher

Brown (5-3) gets the starting nod for the Astros in his 13th start of the season. He's put together a 3.82 ERA in 68 1/3 innings pitched, with 79 strikeouts.

The right-hander last appeared on Tuesday against the Toronto Blue Jays, when he threw six innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up three hits.

Brown is looking to pick up his seventh quality start of the year.

Brown is looking to secure his eighth start of five or more innings this year in this game.

He has had three appearances this season in which he did not surrender an earned run.

Astros Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Astros Starter Opponent Starter 6/7/2023 Blue Jays L 3-2 Away Ronel Blanco Chris Bassitt 6/8/2023 Blue Jays L 3-2 Away Framber Valdez José Berríos 6/9/2023 Guardians L 10-9 Away Cristian Javier Logan Allen 6/10/2023 Guardians W 6-4 Away J.P. France Triston McKenzie 6/11/2023 Guardians L 5-0 Away Brandon Bielak Shane Bieber 6/13/2023 Nationals - Home Hunter Brown Patrick Corbin 6/14/2023 Nationals - Home Framber Valdez Josiah Gray 6/15/2023 Nationals - Home Cristian Javier MacKenzie Gore 6/16/2023 Reds - Home J.P. France Andrew Abbott 6/17/2023 Reds - Home Brandon Bielak Hunter Greene 6/18/2023 Reds - Home Hunter Brown Luke Weaver

