Saints Odds to Make Playoffs and Win Super Bowl
As of now the New Orleans Saints are 12th in the league in terms of odds to win the Super Bowl, listed at +3000.
Saints Super Bowl Odds
- Odds to Win the NFC South: +130
- Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +3000
New Orleans Betting Insights
- New Orleans compiled a 6-10-0 ATS record last year.
- Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total six times in Saints games.
- New Orleans ranked 19th in total offense this season (333.8 yards per game), but it really clicked on the other side of the ball, ranking fifth-best in the NFL with 333.8 yards allowed per game.
- The Saints had four wins at home last year and three on the road.
- As the underdog, New Orleans picked up only two victories (2-8) a year ago, but as the favored team finished 4-2.
- The Saints were 5-7 in the NFC, including 2-4 in the NFC South.
Saints Impact Players
- Derek Carr threw for 3,522 yards (234.8 per game), completing 60.8% of his passes, with 24 touchdowns and 14 interceptions in 15 games last year.
- In 17 games, Jamaal Williams ran for 1,066 yards (62.7 per game) and 17 TDs.
- Alvin Kamara rushed for 897 yards (59.8 per game) and two touchdowns in 15 games a season ago.
- Taysom Hill had nine catches for 77 yards (4.8 per game) and two touchdowns in 16 games.
- Demario Davis amassed one interception to go with 109 tackles, 9.0 TFL, 6.5 sacks, and six passes defended in 17 games last year.
2023-24 Saints NFL Schedule
|Opponent
|Date
|Week
|Result
|Opp. Super Bowl Odds
|Titans
|September 10
|1
|-
|+12500
|@ Panthers
|September 18
|2
|-
|+8000
|@ Packers
|September 24
|3
|-
|+6600
|Buccaneers
|October 1
|4
|-
|+12500
|@ Patriots
|October 8
|5
|-
|+5000
|@ Texans
|October 15
|6
|-
|+15000
|Jaguars
|October 19
|7
|-
|+2500
|@ Colts
|October 29
|8
|-
|+8000
|Bears
|November 5
|9
|-
|+5000
|@ Vikings
|November 12
|10
|-
|+5000
|@ Falcons
|November 26
|12
|-
|+8000
|Lions
|December 3
|13
|-
|+1800
|Panthers
|December 10
|14
|-
|+8000
|Giants
|December 17
|15
|-
|+5000
|@ Rams
|December 21
|16
|-
|+8000
|@ Buccaneers
|December 31
|17
|-
|+12500
|Falcons
|January 7
|18
|-
|+8000
