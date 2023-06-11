The Houston Astros, including Mauricio Dubon and his .467 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including four extra-base hits but no home run), take on starter Shane Bieber and the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field, Sunday at 12:40 PM ET.

He racked up two extra-base hits in his most recent appearance (2-for-7 with two doubles and two RBI) against the Guardians.

Mauricio Dubon Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Game Day: Sunday, June 11, 2023

Sunday, June 11, 2023 Game Time: 12:40 PM ET

12:40 PM ET Stadium: Progressive Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Guardians Starter: Shane Bieber

Shane Bieber TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +165) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Discover More About This Game

Mauricio Dubon At The Plate

Dubon is batting .305 with 13 doubles, a triple, two home runs and eight walks.

He ranks 10th in batting average, 85th in on base percentage, and 100th in slugging among the qualifying hitters in MLB play.

Dubon will look to extend his seven-game hitting streak. He's batting .385 with one homer over the course of his last outings.

Dubon has gotten at least one hit in 78.0% of his games this year (39 of 50), with multiple hits 18 times (36.0%).

In 50 games played this year, he has hit a homer in only two of them.

Dubon has driven in a run in 12 games this year (24.0%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

In 56.0% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had seven games with multiple runs (14.0%).

Mauricio Dubon Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 21 GP 28 .282 AVG .322 .300 OBP .355 .318 SLG .475 3 XBH 13 0 HR 2 4 RBI 10 9/3 K/BB 19/5 1 SB 4

Guardians Pitching Rankings