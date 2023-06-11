Jacob Meyers -- with a slugging percentage of .485 in his past 10 games, including two home runs -- will be in action for the Houston Astros versus the Cleveland Guardians, with Shane Bieber on the mound, on June 11 at 12:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Guardians.

Jacob Meyers Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Game Day: Sunday, June 11, 2023

12:40 PM ET Stadium: Progressive Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Guardians Starter: Shane Bieber

Shane Bieber TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Jacob Meyers At The Plate

Meyers has nine doubles, a triple, six home runs and 14 walks while batting .253.

Meyers has picked up a hit in 60.4% of his 48 games this year, with more than one hit in 20.8% of them.

He has gone deep in six games this year (12.5%), homering in 3.3% of his plate appearances.

Meyers has picked up an RBI in 13 games this season (27.1%), with more than one RBI in six of those games (12.5%).

In 19 games this year (39.6%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Jacob Meyers Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 24 GP 24 .215 AVG .289 .311 OBP .344 .405 SLG .458 7 XBH 9 4 HR 2 9 RBI 12 27/10 K/BB 22/4 0 SB 2

